KTM, Europe’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, has made a significant move in the Indian market with the launch of its international range of high-performance motorcycles, including models up to 1390cc. This expansion brings 10 globally acclaimed motorcycles to India, covering four major segments: Naked, Travel, Off-road Enduro, and Off-road Motocross. The newly launched models are now available at KTM’s flagship stores across seven major cities, beginning with Bengaluru and Pune.

The brand’s flagship stores in cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata will feature not only the new motorcycle range but also KTM PowerParts, KTM PowerWear, and customized KTM Pro-XP experiences. Additionally, specialized service capabilities and upgraded workshops are set to support the full spectrum of KTM bikes.

Bajaj Auto partnership

The launch of this global lineup marks the third phase of KTM’s growth in India, driven by its partnership with Bajaj Auto. Since 2012, KTM has expanded its presence with a series of premium motorcycles in the 200cc to 390cc range, establishing a strong sales and service network. This evolved in 2020 with the introduction of specialized models like the KTM ADVENTURE range and the Pro-XP program, which provided unique experiences for riders. The latest launch solidifies KTM’s long-standing partnership with Bajaj Auto and its dedication to delivering comprehensive, high-performance motorcycling experiences in India.

Talking about the launch, Gottfried Neumeister, Co-CEO, KTM AG, shared, “Today marks another milestone in the partnership between KTM and Bajaj Auto as we introduce 10 internationally acclaimed motorcycles across multiple segments, bringing Indian motorcyclists closer to the world of premium, READY TO RACE bikes that KTM is known for. Each model embodies KTM’s spirit of Adventure, precision, and unmatched engineering. This moment is pivotal in meeting the rising demand for high-performance bikes and nurturing a vibrant community of biking enthusiasts in India.”

Speaking at the event, Manik Nangia, President Probiking, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “Bajaj Auto’s partnership with KTM has always been driven by a shared vision to bring world-class motorcycling experiences to India. Today’s unveiling of the global KTM range in India marks a bold new chapter in our journey. We’re not only expanding our range but also enhancing our service and experience standards with flagship stores in key cities. These motorcycles embody the spirit of performance, precision, and adventure that KTM is celebrated for, and with our commitment to Motorsports and a premium customer experience, we are fully driven to deliver the quality our customers expect.”

