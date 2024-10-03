Kundan Green Energy, on Thursday, announced the commissioning of its hydropower plant in Luni,Himachal Pradesh. The plant has a capacity of 10 megawatts (MW).

Created at a cost of around ₹75 crore, the project was awarded in September of 2022 and demonstrates Kundan Green Energy’s consistent record of executing hydropower projects on record best-in-class standards, committed time-frames and optimal results, a press release said.

The Luni hydropower plant, with a capacity of 10 MW, will bring operating hydropower capacities of Kundan Green Energy to 85 MW and growing.

Including the existing solar and wind-based installed generation projects, Kundan Green Energy currently has a total commissioned capacity of 120.5 MW.

The company and its subsidiaries operate four hydro power plants in Sikkim, with three additional plants currently under construction that will have larger capacities.

“With its commissioning in a record 24 months, we are delighted to present the Luni HEP project to the country. It once again demonstrates our practiced commitment to speed, quality, technology and teamwork benchmarked to the world’s best,” said Udit Garg, the Director & CEO at Kundan Green Energy.

Recently, Uttarakhand awarded a mandate to develop a greenfield hydropower plant project to Kundan Green Energy in Okhali, Uttarakhand.

Expected to be completed in 2028, the project will generate 42 MW of power (with a future potential to expand this to 60 MW).

The Okhali project is part of the larger mandate to add a total of 80 MW through greenfield projects to Uttarakhand’s hydropower generation capacity at an investment of ₹1,000 crore by Kundan Green Energy, per an agreement signed late last year.

Besides, the company will also develop a greenfield hydropower plant at Rellichu in Sikkim. It was announced earlier this year. To be completed in 2026, the Rellichu hydropower project will generate 21 MW of power and add very substantially to Sikkim’s energy and developmental agenda.