KVIC launches cow dung-based paint

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways & MSME, Nitin Gadkari, on Tuesday launched India’s first cow dung-based paint, which has been developed by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

The eco-friendly, non-toxic paint called ‘Khadi Prakritik Paint’ has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. Based on cow dung as its main ingredient, the paint is cost-effective and odourless, and has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards, an official statement added.

Khadi Prakritik Paint will be available in two formats, distemper and plastic emulsion paint. Conceptualised by the KVIC Chairman in March 2020, the paint was later developed by the Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute, Jaipur (a KVIC unit), the statement added.

Gadkari said the product would help improve the rural economy. At Rs 120 per litre for the distemper and Rs 225 per litre for the emulsion, the products are priced at less than half that of the price charged by big paint companies. Stressing that the role of the government is only that of a facilitator, he said the paint will be marketed across the country, the statement added.

The cow-dung based paint has been tested by national laboratories in Mumbai, New Delhi and Ghaziabad.