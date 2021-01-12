KVIC launches cow dung-based paint

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways & MSME, Nitin Gadkari, on Tuesday launched India’s first cow dung-based paint, which has been developed by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.
The eco-friendly, non-toxic paint called ‘Khadi Prakritik Paint’ has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. Based on cow dung as its main ingredient, the paint is cost-effective and odourless, and has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards, an official statement added.
Khadi Prakritik Paint will be available in two formats, distemper and plastic emulsion paint. Conceptualised by the KVIC Chairman in March 2020, the paint was later developed by the Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute, Jaipur (a KVIC unit), the statement added.
Gadkari said the product would help improve the rural economy. At Rs 120 per litre for the distemper and Rs 225 per litre for the emulsion, the products are priced at less than half that of the price charged by big paint companies. Stressing that the role of the government is only that of a facilitator, he said the paint will be marketed across the country, the statement added.
The cow-dung based paint has been tested by national laboratories in Mumbai, New Delhi and Ghaziabad.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...