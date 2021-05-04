LafargeHolcim, IIT Hyderabad collaborate for smart building solutions

LafargeHolcim has partnered up with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) to collaborate on development of innovative and smart building solutions.

This new academic collaboration with one of the reputed institutes in India will be implemented through a research project funded by LafargeHolcim Innovation Centre (LHIC), focusing on ‘Standardisation of Smart sensing technology for Continuous Assessment of Internal State and Compressive Strength of Concrete’.

This study will explore smart sensing technology for continuous on-site strength evaluation of a concrete structure that can eventually reduce the time cycle for construction of buildings and infrastructure and also ensure highly accurate real-time strength development.

“Smart construction practices is one of the key business pillars for the LafargeHolcim group. Our academic collaboration with IIT Hyderabad brings us closer to our goal of creating a smarter and sustainable future, and we are enthused to synergise with some of the best minds in the country,” said Neeraj Akhoury, CEO LafargeHolcim India, and Managing Director & CEO, Ambuja Cements Limited.

“We are excited to collaborate with one of the leading cement companies globally. We are certain that this research study will give immense exposure to the talent at IIT Hyderabad. Working alongside industry leaders to achieve their goal of creating a technology-backed sustainable future will be an exciting journey for us,” said Prof. K.V.L. Subramaniam, IIT Hyderabad

Smart Building Solutions can play a vital role in building fast and qualitatively.