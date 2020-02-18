Lakhani Infinity Footwear plans to walk deeper into West Bengal

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airlines had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Lakhani Infinity Footcare, which owns and markets footwear under the ‘Lakhani’ brand, plans to expand into West Bengal and later into the Southern states. The company will initially target Tier-II markets.
Lakhani is a 55-year-old homegrown brand, but its presence has mostly been in the Hindi heartland, in Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. In the west, it has a presence in Maharashtra and in the South, it has “some presence” in Hyderabad.
According to Mayank Lakhani, Director, Lakhani Infinity Footcare, the expansion plans have been put in motion after the rollout of GST. The new tax regime has brought in a single tax structure pan-India, helping it frame expansion plans. Moreover, unorganised players are now either exiting the market or are unable to compete with organised ones.
Expansion will see the company set up super distributors (called ‘depots’, in their parlance) who, in turn, will sell to retailers.
“As of now we will expand into West Bengal in FY21, specifically targeting Tier-II markets. Depots will also come up in West Bengal to reach out to other parts of the East; whereas another will come up in Hyderabad, where we have some presence; thereby enabling us to access the South Indian markets better,” he told BusinessLine.
“GST brought in a single tax regime, thereby enabling us to focus on pan-India expansion plans. Otherwise, different tax structures across States under the older VAT regime made things difficult for smaller organised players,” Mayank Lakhani added.
Lakhani Infinity Footcare reported a turnover of ₹105 crore in FY19 and is EBITDA positive. It is planning to close the current fiscal year at around ₹160-165 crore in FY20 and ₹220 crore for FY21.
The target, Mayank Lakhani says, is to achieve a ₹400 crore turnover, over the next 4-6 years.
According to him, the brand has a strong presence in Tier-II markets, with average prices varying between ₹499 and ₹1,499. Nearly, 70-80 per cent of its turnover is from men’s footwear. The focus will continue to be on these markets initially. “We may explore Tier-I and metro markets after we achieve our ₹400 crore turnover target,” he added.
Lakhani currently has a manufacturing facility at Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh, with capacity to produce 30,000 slippers in a day. This apart, it has tie-ups for third-party manufacturing.
The airlines had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Outlook for silver uncertain as it continues to consolidate
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...