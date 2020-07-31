Lal Pathlabs Q1 net down 52% to ₹28.4 crore

Gurugram-based diagnostic chain Lal Pathlabs has reported a net profit of ₹28.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

This bottomline performance is 52 per cent lower than the ₹59.1 crore recorded in the same quarter last fiscal.

The lab chain said on Friday that it’s underlying patient volume has declined by 28.4 per cent during the June quarter this fiscal. Lockdown imposed in March has led to lower patient turn out for routine non-Covid related testing, across the board.

Lal Pathlabs added that its operating revenue has declined by 20.6 per cent in June quarter this fiscal to ₹266 crore as compared to ₹335.2 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

As on March 31, the company has 216 labs including a national reference lab in Delhi and a regional reference lab in Kolkata. It has 3,095 patient service centres and 6,995 pick-up points for diagnostic samples of patients.