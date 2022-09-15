Lam Research opens new Centre for Engineering in Bengaluru

Lam Research Corporation, a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment, on Thursday inaugurated its new India Centre for Engineering in Bengaluru.

The new lab will focus on the research and development (R&D), engineering, and testing of wafer fabrication hardware and software used in the creation of next-generation DRAM, NAND, and logic technologies. According to the company, the centre will be an integral part of the company’s leading-edge global network of labs.

Tim Archer, president and CEO of Lam Research said, “This important facility is an expansion of Lam’s R&D operations and will play a critical role in the creation of new technologies needed in a time of rising semiconductor manufacturing complexity. It enables us to capitalise on the tremendous pool of technical talent in India as we strive to solve our customers’ biggest challenges.”

Engineers from a diverse range of fields, such as plasma and materials science, artificial intelligence, and software controls, will work at the new facility. With cutting-edge design and testing tools, Lam engineers in India can develop, test, and validate novel deposition and etch technologies locally as opposed to sending them elsewhere, potentially cutting the design cycle in half. Additionally, the new lab will have virtual reality tools for connecting with other engineers around the world.

“Since opening our first facility in India two decades ago, the ingenuity and dedication of our engineering and operations teams here have been key to the development of innovations that have helped propel the advancement of semiconductor technology,” said Rangesh Raghavan, Lam Research’s India corporate vice president and general manager.

Apart from the new centre, Lam currently operates two additional facilities in Bengaluru, dedicated to software and hardware engineering and support for Lam’s global manufacturing operations.