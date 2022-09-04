Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica sold out 10 days after launch

Ten days after its launch, the luxury sportscar Huracan Tecnica by Lamborghini has been nearly sold out in the Indian market. Introduced on August 25 in New Delhi, Huracan Tecnica is priced at ₹4.04 crore.

Speaking to BusinessLine, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India said that relationship building with clients in India has led to the increasing demand for the sports car. “We are almost sold out for the Lamborghini Huracan model in a week’s time in India. This is because of the connection we have built with our audience over the last few years,” he said

Huracan Tecnica is powered by a V10 engine producing 640 CV and 565 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm with an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. With a top speed of 325 kmph, the sports car weighs 1,379 kg and delivers a weight-to-power ratio of 2.15kh/CV.

The two-seater sports car has a rear-wheel driver with rear-wheel steering and is equipped with Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) system that controls the car by integrating vehicle systems.

It was launched globally in April this year and was unveiled in Mumbai on Saturday. Agarwal did not disclose how many were booked or the deliveries that will be done by the carmaker. However, he said, “The deliveries of the model will start at the end of Q1 and early Q2 next year in India.”

Electrification roadmap

The Italian luxury sports carmaker has aimed to reduce CO 2 emissions by 50 per cent in 2025 and will be investing €1.8 billion towards a electrification roadmap. The company will introduce its first hybrid vehicle in 2024 globally and its first fully electric vehicle in 2028. “We are committed and are moving towards an electrified future. We believe hybrid is the way to go for us,” Agarwal added.