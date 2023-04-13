Italian carmaker Lamborghini launched the Urus S in India on Thursday. The luxury car will be priced at ₹4.81 crore and has a top speed of 305 km/hr.

Urus S has propelling from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 12.5 seconds. The company has a waiting period of 18 months across its models and will begin deliveries in April.

“We launched Urus with the concept of driving the luxury of Lamborghini every day. Urus S is an all-around super sports car to provide luxury. We are seeing a positive demand trend across all models. There are more orders than the production slots we are getting,” said Sharad Agarwal, head of Lamborghini India.

Urus S was launched globally in 2022 and includes connected navigation, security features, and several in-car control services. The car is equipped with services such as Remote Park via the Lamborghini Unica App can also be managed via smartphone integration and has smartwatch controls including the virtual car key function.