Lamborghini set to resume services; announces new car launch on May 7

Automobili Lamborghini is set to resume its production activities from May 4, in accordance with the Italian Prime Minister’s decree of April 26. The Sant-Agata Bolognese company is currently completing all preparatory measures to ensure its people return to work in conditions of maximum safety, as per the company’s official release.
While company activities were temporarily suspended, Lamborghini repurposed some of its departments to produce medical protection masks and visors for St. Orsola Hospital in Bologna. It established a partnership with SIARE Engineering International Group for co-engineering and manufacturing breathing simulators.
The preparation for the May 4 reopening has been the subject of ongoing discussion and definition within the Joint Committee of the Company and Trade Unions on the Covid-19 emergency, set up in the wake of the temporary suspension of company activities on March 13.
Over the last weeks, the parties have worked together on a precise safety protocol governing the procedures for returning to work and the equipment to be used in order to ensure the maximum safety of Lamborghini’s workforce, starting with a comprehensive educational campaign, the company said in its release.
Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, stated in the official release: ”We are ready to restart with great energy, but also with strict protocols for safeguarding what is most precious to us: the safety of our people. This priority is why we were the first Italian automotive company to close and continues to be our guiding principle for a well-reasoned and safe recovery because we still have not won the battle against COVID-19.”
He added: “We will constantly monitor the contagion’s evolution and be ready to adjust our protocols in accordance with the guidelines provided by the Italian government and the Emilia-Romagna Region, which we would like to thank for their support during this sensitive phase.”
He further said that the company will present a new car on 7 May, through a virtual launch, in order to complete the model range. He mentioned that the company closed the first quarter of 2020 despite the situation with very positive results.
“From these results we want to secure our swift return to a leadership position, delivering our vehicles once again as soon as our dealers around the world reopen for business,” he added.
