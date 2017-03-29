L&T Construction wins orders worth Rs 2,400 cr

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) construction arm has won orders worth Rs 2,400 crore in domestic and international markets.

“The power transmission and distribution business of L&T Construction has recently bagged major orders worth Rs 2,400 crore in the domestic and international markets,” the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing today.

L&T said that its power transmission and distribution business has secured a repeat order for 400 kv transmission lines and sub-stations, 33 kv primary sub-stations and related cabling on a turnkey basis in West Asia and Africa.

It has also received orders to build transmission lines at voltage levels of 765 kv and 400 kv across different states.

L&T stock was trading 1.18 per cent up at Rs 1,564 on the BSE.