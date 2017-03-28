L&T, Shriram EPC venture bags ₹705-cr order in Tanzania

Shriram EPC has bagged a water project worth $107.8 million (₹705 crore) from United Republic of Tanzania in joint venture with Larsen & Toubro.

This engineering, procurement and construction order from the Ministry of Water and Irrigation of the United Republic of Tanzania entails extension of the water transmission pipeline from the Lake Victoria Water Supply scheme to Tabora, Nzega and Igunga Towns in the country, according to information provided by it to the stock exchange.

“The order win represents another big step forward for the company. We also gain a footing in the African market which holds significant opportunity for our entire portfolio of offerings,” T Shivaraman, Managing Director & CEO, Shriram EPC Ltd.