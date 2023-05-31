Landmark Cars has received proposal from MG Motor India for opening dealerships in Indore and Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The recent dealership will be established in one of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of Landmark Cars. This business will include sales and after sales of MG Cars. With this, Landmark Cars will be adding a new flagship segment car dealership in its stock.

MG Motor UK Limited manufactures convertible sport coupes with various options, features, and accessories to choose from. MG supplies online customer support services to individuals throughout the United Kingdom.

Landmark Cars Limited is an automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, BYD and Renault. Landmark cars also caters to the commercial vehicle retail business of Ashok Leyland in India. Company has its presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs, sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles and facilitation of the sales of third-party financial and insurance products.