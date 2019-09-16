Landmark Group launches Tridom indoor amusement centre in Hyderabad

Citymax Hotels India, which is part of the Landmark Group, has commissioned the Tridom indoor amusement centre at Sarath City Capital Mall in Hyderabad. This is the latest addition to its leisure portfolio.

The would be the first indoor adventure park in India.

Silvio Liedtke, CEO for Landmark Leisure, said, “We are delighted to be launching India’s first Paradrop VR at Tridom. Tridom is the latest addition to our portfolio which includes Fun City in India at the moment and continues our commitment to constantly deliver quality facilities and holistic entertainment with great value at its core.

The arena was launched by Bollywood actress Disha Patani.

The amusement arena houses a variety of games for every type of guest who comes to play at Tridom.

India Business Head, Tarun Rangwani said, “We currently have 27 stores across India, including one in Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad. We will be doubling this number in the next 2 to 3 years. In GCC countries we have 43 stores currently.”