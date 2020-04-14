Lanxess India donates ₹2 crore to PM CARES Fund

Specialty chemicals company Lanxess India said it has donated ₹2 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) as part of its CSR initiative.

The company said it has adopted a multi-pronged approach to support the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. This includes the donation of its disinfectant product (Rely+On Virkon) and other essential supplies, besides the financial support to PM CARES.

Lanxess India is the Indian arm of Dow Jones Sustainability Index-listed Lanxess. It had registered sales of €6.8 billion in 2019. It has about 14,300 employees across 33 countries.

Lanxess India will provide materials such as face masks, disinfectants, hand sanitisers, liquid soaps and groceries, among others, for distribution in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Based on the local requirements, the material will be procured locally at each location and will be handed over to the respective municipal corporations and government agencies. The total value of this initiative will be ₹30 lakh.