Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said that it has bagged a 'large' order for integrated infrastructure development in Maharashtra.

The order has been bagged by the Transportation Infrastructure vertical of L&T, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Orders in the range of ₹2,500 crore to ₹5,000 crore are classified as 'large' by the company.

"L&T has secured an order for integrated infrastructure development project in town planning schemes 2 to 7 under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) Project in Maharashtra," it said.

The project has been awarded by City and Industrial Development Corporation Limited (CIDCO) for integrated infrastructure development of roads, construction of various major and minor structures and allied electrical works.

The project also involves construction of utility works and allied electrical works.

L&T is a $27-billion company engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services.