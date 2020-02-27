Companies

Lasa Supergenerics acquires Harishree Aromatics

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 27, 2020 Published on February 27, 2020

Lasa Supergenerics, a manufacturer of veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), has acquired Harishree Aromatics And Chemicals for an undisclosed sum.

“This acquisition has been a strategic decision to restructure our current potential and a forward integrate. The amalgamation of both the entities stands to extract synergistic benefits, economies of scale, better cash flow management, optimisation of borrowing costs resulting in better financial and operational efficiencies and better shareholder value,” said Omkar Herlekar, Chairman, Lasa Supergenerics.

Harishree Aromatics is into manufacturing of veterinary API and other pharmaceuticals intermediates.

