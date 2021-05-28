LATAM picks iFlight digital platform from IBS Soft

LATAM Airlines Group has deployed the iFlight digital platform from IBS Software to optimise flight and crew operations across all its Spanish Speaking Carriers (SSC) and cargo subsidiaries.

iFlight is a fully integrated technology platform developed as three specific modules to optimise operations, crew and hub management, making IBS Software the first to provide aviation industry with this level of operational insight and management functionality, an IBS spokesperson said here.

Post-pandemic world

The global pandemic has placed enormous pressure on airlines to remove inefficiencies and reduce costs. Airlines need a proactive, data-led operations strategy as they emerge from the pandemic so they can minimise impact of delays, diversions, cancelations, and irregular operations as they resume operations.

Integrated solutions help them implement contingency plans and reduce impact of disruption as they adapt to an evolving post-Covid world. iFlight will equip the LATAM operations teams with the insight needed to make informed, strategic decisions about their business models and operational objectives.

Helping optimise efficiency

Hernan Pasman, Chief Operations Officer, LATAM Airlines Group, said that the airline is now able to harness the latest industry technology to optimise efficiency and ensure that passengers benefit from improved on-time performance.

“The deployment reinforces our commitment to providing industry leading services and experiences to our passengers,” Pasman added.

Cargo subsidiary carriers

The IBS spokesperson said that all LATAM SSC and cargo subsidiary carriers (LATAM Chile, Colombia, LanExpress, Peru, Ecuador, Chile Cargo, Cargo Colombia, and Cargo Brazil) are already operating on the integrated iFlight Ops and Crew SaaS platform.

LATAM has also become the first airline to implement the latest version of iFlight, which will help airlines balance operational disruption with cost efficiency and customer satisfaction across the network.

With the implementation of iFlight, LATAM’s System Operations Team has a single integrated platform to proactively monitor operations and crew management and make informed, data-led decisions.

Digital transformation journey

The single view of ‘Ops and Crew’ means that LATAM can respond in real-time to flight disruptions caused by external factors, improve customer service, reduce delays, and the impact of disruption and cancellation costs, the spokesperson said.

Comprehensive cost and KPI monitoring capability will allow LATAM to evaluate the full financial impact of operational decisions and reduce operational cost overruns. LATAM Brazil and LATAM Paraguay will deploy iFlight later this year, as part of the multi-phase transition.

Mathew M Baby, Head of Airline Operations, IBS Software, said this is an important milestone in the digital transformation journey at LATAM. Digitisation has never been more important as airlines look to improve ‘Ops and Crew’ utilisation to benefit from all possible efficiencies and enhance passenger experience.