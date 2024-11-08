LatentView Analytics Ltd, the Chennai-based data analytics, consulting, and solutions company, for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024 reported net profit of ₹40 crore, up 17 per cent over the corresponding quarter the previous year. Revenue for up 34 per cent ₹209 crore.

The company said that for one of the world’s biggest sportswear brands, they were helping the client reimagine and track key metrics in the P2P process that will aid in improving working capital efficiency.

For a leading optical retailer, the company was streamlining and enhancing their reporting capabilities and building decision boards, focusing on key priority reports such as daily sales, employee performance, and office performance metrics.

Rajan Sethuraman, Chief Executive Officer, LatentView Analytics, said, “We are pleased to announce the 7th sequential quarter of revenue growth. The acquisition of Decision Point Analytics has concluded and integration of the GTM and delivery teams is underway.”

The company provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates, and optimise investment decisions. LatentView is a partner to enterprises worldwide, including 30 plus Fortune 500 companies in the technology, financial services, CPG, retail, and healthcare sectors. It partners with clients across the US, Germany, UK, Netherlands, Singapore, and India, and has 1280+ employees, says a release.

On the NSE, the company’s share price closed at ₹487.15, up by ₹19.80 or 4.24 per cent.