- November 28, 2024 10:32
Indian economy news today: Economy likely slowed in July-September quarter; govt to release data on Friday
Due to a slowdown in industrial activity, the Indian economy is likely to have slowed down during the three-month period of July-September (Q2 of FY25), with growth estimated between 6.3 per cent and 6.6 per cent. The data will be formally released by the Statistics Ministry on Friday, November 29.
- November 28, 2024 10:15
Live news today: Fiscal deficit likely to be lower by 19 bps than budget estimates, says India Ratings
Centre’s fiscal deficit, the difference between the expenditure and the income, is likely to be 19 basis points (bps, 100 bps mean 1 percentage point) lower than the budget estimates during current fiscal, i.e., Fiscal Year 2024-25, India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) said on Wednesday.
- November 28, 2024 09:38
Business news live: LIC appeals GST demand of ₹104.90 crore for FY20
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) said it has filed an appeal before the GST Appellate Authority, Tamil Nadu, against an Order demanding GST of ₹104.90 crore for FY 2019-20. The Order was issued by Joint Commissioner, Chennai, North Anna Salai: Central -III, Chennai Central.
In addition to GST, LIC has been asked to pay an interest of ₹45.53 lakh and a penalty of ₹11.03 crore.
- November 28, 2024 09:26
Business news live today: Adani allegations shine spotlight on India’s clean energy conundrum
Bribery allegations against Adani group founder Gautam Adani have highlighted the growing problem India’s renewable energy developers face in finding buyers for the power they generate.
While the Central government wants to shift away from polluting coal-fired generation towards solar and wind, officials say State government-owned power distribution companies responsible for keeping the lights on have dragged their heels over striking renewable purchase deals. US authorities allege that Adani conspired to devise a $265 million scheme to bribe State government officials to secure solar power supply deals, after one of his companies was unable to secure buyers for a $6 billion project for several years.
- November 28, 2024 09:03
BL Interview: Indian steel industry must conquer imports, boost exports, and seize global opportunities: Naveen Jindal
Donald Trump’s return to the White House could lead to more protectionist trade policies, particularly targeting Chinese imports. This could compel China to rework its export strategy, especially in the steel sector. A potential fallout could be China redirecting surplus volumes to other regions, including India, says Naveen Jindal, President of the Indian Steel Association.
Jindal is also a BJP MP from Kurukshetra (Haryana) and Chairman of JSPL, one of the largest steelmakers in India . Read full interview
- November 28, 2024 08:15
Business news today: ED arrests two Delhi businessmen over ₹4,800 crore illegal remittance scheme linked to China
The Enforcement Directorate has taken into custody two Delhi-based businessmen, both brothers, for allegedly sending illegally foreign remittances worth more than ₹4,800 crore to Hong Kong and China.
- November 28, 2024 08:02
Business news live today: Mirae Asset completes ₹3,000 cr acquisition of Sharekhan, expanding financial footprint in India
Mirae Asset Financial Group has completed the acquisition of Sharekhan following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.
The deal size for Mirae Asset’s acquisition of Sharekhan was ₹3,000 crore (487 billion won).
