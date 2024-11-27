November 28, 2024 09:38

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) said it has filed an appeal before the GST Appellate Authority, Tamil Nadu, against an Order demanding GST of ₹104.90 crore for FY 2019-20. The Order was issued by Joint Commissioner, Chennai, North Anna Salai: Central -III, Chennai Central.

In addition to GST, LIC has been asked to pay an interest of ₹45.53 lakh and a penalty of ₹11.03 crore.