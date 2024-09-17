Telangana Minister for IT & Industries Duddila Sridhar Babu on Monday inaugurated a new facility of Laurus Labs and 3GV, a multi-tenanted life sciences facility in the Genome Valley here.

3GV is the world’s first EDGE Advanced certified life sciences facility, a global standard for sustainable infrastructure. With an infrastructure investment of ₹105 crore, the facility will create over 1,000 new jobs and provide state-of-the-art laboratory spaces for companies of all sizes, from dynamic startups to established global players.

The Minister also broke ground on Biopolis, an 8.5-acre research campus offering 1,000,000 square feet of advanced lab spaces to support collaboration among research organizations, pharmaceutical giants, and startups. The project, with an infrastructure investment of ₹700 crore, is expected to generate 6,500 jobs, further cementing Telangana’s status as Asia’s foremost life sciences hub, according to a release.