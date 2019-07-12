Laurus Labs gets USFDA nod for Unit-4

Laurus Labs has `successfully’ completed the maiden US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) audit for its Unit-4 without any observations and no form 483 was issued.

The inspection was carried out from July 8-12 this year , the Hyderabad-based company said in a release here on Friday.

The Unit-4 of Laurus Labs, located at Achutapuram SEZ, Visakhapatnam, is meant for manufacturing of Active Pharma Ingredients.