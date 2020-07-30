Laurus Labs’ net up 11 times to Rs 172 cr in Q1

Nine questions on diversity & inclusion during Covid times answered
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
Laurus Labs Ltd’s net profit for the quarter ended June 30 increased over 11 times to Rs 172 crore against Rs 15 crore during the same period in FY20, the company said.
Revenues from operations were up 77 per cent during the quarter under discussion to Rs 974 crore, a press release said. It was Rs 551 crore in the first quarter of the last fiscal.
Founder and CEO, Satyanarayana Chava, said: “Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, we have clocked a revenue growth of 77 per cent in the quarter. Our formulations business continues to grow at a higher rate, mainly led by higher (Low and Middle Income Countries) LMIC business.
The revenue contribution from the formulations division has now grown to 36 per cent. Custom Synthesis business has maintained its growth trajectory, with strong contribution from all the divisional segments.”
The AntiViral API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) portfolio has showcased a strong revenue growth of 19 per cent on the back of higher volumes, he said.
The city-based drug-maker in a filing with BSE, said the board has fixed September 30, 2020 as the “Record Date” for the sub-division of equity shares of the company from the existing face value of Rs 10 each to face value of Rs 2.
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510791094 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...