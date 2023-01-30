Laurus Labs’ net profit increased 32 per cent to ₹203 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to ₹154 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company increased 50 per cent to ₹1,545 crore against ₹1,029 crore in the year-ago period.

“Our Q3 and 9M of 2023 results reflect sustained business momentum across our key growth drivers, which is visible in our commercial execution within CDMO, and non-ARVs generic portfolio,’‘ Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Laurus Labs, said in a release.

“We also made additional advancements in our R&D initiatives and brought new capacities online. We continue to execute on our strategy, prioritise investment into durable growth pillars, scaling up capacities and deliver profitable growth in the long run,’‘ he added.