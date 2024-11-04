Laurus Labs is augmenting it’s Research & Development (R&D) capabilities and is currently working on a significant number of new products.

According to Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Laurus Labs, the company would continue to invest in its portfolio with a product-specific approach based on complexity and scale economies. “We have a total of 62 products in the R&D pipeline, either under review or under development, having a significant addressable market size,’‘ he said.

Laurus has opened its new small molecule R&D centre at ICICI Knowledge Park, Hyderabad, in October which facilitates one-stop development and manufacturing service capability, enabling innovators to accelerate their clinical and commercial phase projects using cutting-edge technology.

“The new centre is seeing good interest from our several existing biopharma customers for early-stage process development work, and we believe it will play an important role in driving our future growth,’‘ Chava said.

The facility will leverage advanced capabilities like flow chemistry, biocatalysis, and high potent chemistry. It will enable the Hyderabad-based drug-maker to secure early-stage projects to widen the project funnel and meet the expanded global partner needs.

It also expanded capabilities at its fermentation site by adding a new pilot plant. This enhancement will allow Laurus to further optimise capacity. “The plan to build larger fermentation capacity is on track to capitalise on GMP manufacturing opportunity,’‘ the CEO said.

In the first of half of the current fiscal the company underwent close to 76 quality audits by multiple regulatory agencies and several customers. “The company has successfully passed audit inspections without any critical findings,’‘ he added.

Laurus is on track to evolve into a well-respected and diversified Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) company, meeting complex needs of its customers, Chava said, adding, “And we are reinforcing it by executing on our long-term investment strategy in advancing both our development expertise and building integrated large-scale manufacturing capabilities.’‘