Laurus Labs to acquire South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare subsidiary

Smart portable projector
Nebula by Anker, a US technology firm, has launched the Mars II portable projector. The Mars II offers full ...
Laurus Labs , a research and development driven pharmaceutical company, has agreed to acquire 100% shares of Phekolong Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Pharmacare Ltd. t/a Aspen Pharmacare, South Africa.
The acquisition will be subject to completion of conditions precedent, by way of cash consideration of ZAR 75,000 (Seventy-five thousand South African Rands). The acquisition is expected to be completed by end of November, 2019.
At the conclusion of the transaction, all residual assets and liabilities that are within the target company will be for Pharmacare Limited’s account and accordingly all such assets and liabilities will be transferred from the target company to Pharmacare Limited immediately prior to completion.
This transaction will provide the Hyderabad based Laurus Labs access to the South African public antiretroviral (“ARV”) sector, which manages the world’s largest public ARV programme, according to a press release.
While Aspen will continue to manufacture the finished dose form ARV’s for the South African public sector, the distribution to this sector will be through the Company’s newly acquired South African subsidiary.
Nebula by Anker, a US technology firm, has launched the Mars II portable projector. The Mars II offers full ...
Datum plane: A plane from which angular or linear measurements are reckoned. Also called reference ...
Intrigued? Well, these are aircraft that were sophisticated in their time but have become, or will become, ...
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
Over five- and 10-year periods, the ELSS has outpaced its benchmark, the Nifty 500 TRI
Geographical diversification and unique opportunities bolster case for investing
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports