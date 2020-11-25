Laurus Labs to buy 72.55% stake in Richcore Life Sciences

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
Laurus Labs has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 72.55 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Richcore Lifesciences Pvt Ltd for ₹247 crore.
“We are very excited about this acquisition, as this gives us entry into the high-barrier biotechnology segment. Laurus Labs will bring scale to Richcore’s operations and can become a major player in the biotech space,” Satyanarayana Chava, founder and CEO, Lauras Labs, said in a release on Wednesday.
“This acquisition will also help Hyderabad-based Laurus in becoming a leader in biocatalysis, as Richcore brings significant expertise in enzyme development for pharmaceutical and other industrial applications,” he added.
Subramani Ramchandrappa, Chairman & Managing Director, Richcore Lifesciences said: “Leveraging the synergies arising from Laurus’s experience and Richcore’s innovation, we plan to build scale as we continue to serve our existing customers and enter new biotech segments.’’
Richcore, a fast-growing biotech company based in Bengaluru with its advanced R&D and manufacturing facilities, develops and manufactures biotech products critical for manufacturing biological drugs.
Richcore also helps its global customers develop and scale-up their bioprocesses by providing contract research, development, and manufacturing services.
This acquisition marks Laurus Labs’ entry into the broader biologics and biotechnology segments, providing the company access to its high growth areas, globally and in India.
With this acquisition, Laurus adds a fourth revenue stream to its three existing divisions — API, formulations and synthesis.
Following the successful closure of the transaction, Richcore will be renamed Laurus Bio Pvt Ltd.
Richcore has large scale fermentation capabilities and manufactures animal-origin free recombinant products. These products help vaccine, insulin, stem-cell based regenerative medicine and other biopharma companies eliminate dependency on animal and human blood derived products and in turn produce safer medicines.
Richcore is currently in its growth phase and its second manufacturing plant near Bengaluru is expected to be completed by March 31, 2021.
Richcore has raised early and growth stage funding from Eight Roads Ventures, VenturEast Proactive Fund and VenturEast Life Fund III.
The current promoters of Richcore led by Subramani Ramachandrappa will continue as promoters of Richcore and will be responsible for its management and operations.
Laurus Labs will fund the acquisition from its internal accruals and this acquisition will be revenue and PAT accretive.
The deal will be closed on or before March 31,2021.
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
₹1438 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1420140014701485 As the stock looks bullish, fresh long positions can be ...
The stock of Granules India, which was moving in a sideways trend, broke out of the range on Tuesday, opening ...
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
The Mumbai based Singer-songwriter on living beyond a label, blending genres and what it takes to find one’s ...
Roots, names and appearances are not enough to place us
The former US President’s erudition and flair for stating complex realities are obvious in his third memoir, ...
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...