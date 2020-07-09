Companies

Lava launches Lava Z61 Pro smartphone priced at ₹5,774

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on July 09, 2020 Published on July 09, 2020

Lava International Limited has announced the launch of its new smartphone, Lava Z61 Pro. The smartphoneis a successor to Lava’s Z61. It comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ full view display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The Z61 Pro is powered by a 1.6 GHz Octa-core processor. It comes with a 3,100 mAh battery. The phone has 2GB RAM and a storage capacity of 16GB, which can be extended up to 128GB.

The Z61 Pro has an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP front camera. The camera offers photography modes, including portrait mode (bokeh), burst mode, panorama, filters, beauty mode, HDR and night mode.

The device supports the face-unlock feature that unlocks the phone in 0.60 seconds, the brand said. The smartphone supports Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM, OTG support and a micro USB port for connectivity.

The phone is available in Midnight Blue and Amber Red and is priced at ₹5,774.

