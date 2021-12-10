Law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas opens law practice in Singapore

The Shah of Mahindra
Law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) on Friday announced the opening of its new foreign law practice in Singapore. CAM Singapore will operate as a licensed foreign law practice offering Indian law expertise, including International Arbitration. It will focus on delivering legal services across various practice areas.
CAM Singapore will initially focus on areas such as International Arbitration, Fintech, Investment Funds, Corporate Advisory, Private Equity, Capital Markets, Banking & Finance, Technology & Data Protection, Cross Border Insolvency and Private Client.
It will be led by Vivek Kathpalia as Managing Director & CEO, and Dipti Bedi as Director.
Kathpalia has over 22 years of experience, 14 of which have been in Singapore as a licensed foreign lawyer. Bedi has over 13 years of experience with a focus in banking and finance, international arbitration, disputes and employment.
Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said, “The opening of the Singapore office is a part of the firm’s larger strategic view of Singapore as a thriving hub for the Asia-Pacific and also for the firm’s domestic and international clientele."
