‘Law firms cannot report ongoing proceedings’

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The Delhi High Court has said that a law firm should not report on social media ongoing proceedings of a case which it is prosecuting.
In an order last week, a division bench comprising Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Talwant Singh told the petitioners, ALA Legal Advocates and Solicitors, that they cannot run a website/blog relating to proceedings which they are prosecuting because there is every likelihood of objectivity being lost in such reportage, said the judges.
The order came on a matter concerning a petition to direct the Centre to extend various tax due dates. While the matter was ongoing, the petitioners published a blog titled “A Summer of Relief for Taxpayers” on a website administered by the law firm. Appearing for the Union of India,
Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman informed the Court that the proceedings on May 25 had been incorrectly reported in the petitioners’ blog.
“Puneet Aggarwal, who appears on behalf of the petitioners, in W.P.(C) 5177/2021, says that the disconcerting blog, titled A Summer of Relief for Taxpayers, published on https://gstlawindia.in, administered by ALA Legal Advocates & Solicitors concerning the proceedings, will be removed, and an unconditional apology will be tendered to the Court as also to Mr. Venkatraman, the learned ASG,” noted the judges.
“We have also indicated to Aggarwal that ALA Legal cannot, and ought not, run the website/blog, in respect of the proceedings, which are being prosecuted by it, as there is every likelihood of losing objectivity in the reportage of proceedings; as was the case, in the instant matter. Any slant in the reporting, which is not in line with the orders of the Court, leads to multifarious problems including the embarrassment that counsels appearing in the matter may encounter vis-a-vis their respective principals,” the judges said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...