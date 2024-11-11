Goa’s Latambarcem Brewers (LB Brewers) has announced a partnership with Taiwan’s Jim and Dad’s Brewing Company. The collaboration paves way for Xiangzhuang Red Oolong tea from Taiwan to be flown in to produce what it claims to be “India’s first” bottled tea beer – MAKA di Oo-Long Blanche, available in Goa and Taipei.

LB Brewers Co-founder and CEO Aditya Ishan Varshnei said, “Our collaboration with the Jim and Dad’s Brewing Company of Taiwan is a celebration of cross-cultural brewing. A global-first landmark, it signifies an unprecedented confluence of cultures, with the ancient Taiwanese tea tradition meeting Latambarcem’s Belgian Blanche brewing expertise. It has strategically been launched across two globally sought-after destinations so craft beer connoisseurs from all over the world can witness and experience the coming together of two diverse worlds.”

MAKA di Oo-Long Blanche is a fusion beer that combines wheat beer with Xiangzhuang Red Oolong tea. The products, priced at ₹150, have an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 4-5per cent.

Recently, LB Brewers also entered the craft rice lager segment with MAKA di Rocket Rice Lager, consumed across Goa, Uttar Pradesh, US, Canada, and UAE.

Jim Sung, Co-founder of Jim and Dad’s Brewing Company said “Being able to share the unique flavour of Taiwanese Oolong tea with India, and also bringing some of India’s flavours back to Taiwan made the collaboration totally worthwhile. Our team had a great time visiting Goa, and exchanging brewing techniques with our Indian counterparts. We hope this beer can serve as a great introduction to both cultures in our respective markets.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit