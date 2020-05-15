Leather industry looks at way forward as lockdown lifts

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
The Indian leather industry, which employs nearly 4.2 million people, will recover in 3-4 months after the lockdown is lifted, and stabilise in 6-8 months hence, it is expected.
With some of the leading markets such as Italy, Spain and Germany opening up, domestic leather industry officials feel India in an advantageous situation given the current negative sentiments against China, and should not miss this opportunity. Vietnam could be a serious competitor for India, said officials of leading leather companies in a recent webinar. .
The need of the hour during the lockdown is to survive, activate and revitalise. Retailers who align themselves more closely with their shoppers by identifying a shared purpose will foster loyalty, they observed.
N Mohan, Executive Director and CEO of Clarks India, said India’s footwear consumption has been growing at a CAGR of 7.6 per cent and, with the per capita consumption improving to two pairs per person per annum, the Indian industry has a huge opportunity. For every 1,000 pairs produced and sold in India per day, 425 jobs can be created, from manufacturing to allied industries to retail. This is a great opportunity for the industry, he added.
India’s advantages include the availability of a large, young and low-cost workforce, existing footwear clusters such as Chennai, Agra and Kanpur with a sound knowledge base, and a huge domestic demand, Mohan said.
“The industry needs to focus on non-leather footwear exports as, worldwide, 86 per cent of footwear in terms of volume consumed are non-leather. There is a phenomenal opportunity for this sector,” he added.
Raj Kumar Gupta, National President, Confederation of Indian Footwear Industry, said the non-leather industry requires a big thrust and it is important for all the stakeholders to come together on a single platform to address the industries’ woes and create a strong road map for the future. There is a great opportunity to create a big cluster if the government and industry can come together to create the ecosystem for non-leather footwear, he added.
Aqeel Ahmed, Chairman, Council for Leather Exports, said that though there are several order cancellations due to the pandemic, some businesses are expected to shift to India. Exporters need some handholding to survive the crisis, he added.
Brand India as a footwear destination should be projected around the world post lockdown, said Ahmed. He also felt a reduction in GST, especially for footwear above ₹1,000, may help improve consumption.
It is very important to amend labour laws to give entrepreneurs the confidence to invest more in creating larger capacities, said Ramesh Dua, MD, Relaxo Footwear. India has the capability and resources, but the labour laws need amendment and the industry would be willing to invest in technologies if there is a focus on the non-leather footwear sector, he added.
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
BL Research BureauIn the first tranche of announcements made under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan—an ...
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
Schemes investing in govt, corporate bonds outscored equity scheme
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...