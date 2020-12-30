Lee Health introduces preventive care neutraceutical products

Lee Health Domain, a group company of Lee Pharma Ltd, which has been introducing preventive healthcare nutraceutical and herbal products, has launched a novel dietary supplement under the brand Lyphosterol in the cardio vascular therapeutic segment.

Lyphosterol is mainly indicated for use in supporting healthy cholesterol without increasing sterol levels in balancing LDL (Low Density Lipoprotein) in the blood, according to Lee Health Director Leela Rani.

In a statement she said, “Lyphosterol is a blend of clinically proven ingredients such as aged garlic extract, Phytosterol and Gamma Oryzanol. These ingredients are safe and naturally proven to prevent the absorption of cholesterol from the gastro-intestinal tract.”

Lee Health Domain is mainly focussing on to develop various nutraceutical, herbal and Ayush products, as a preventive medicare segment to treat the number of ailments to avoid and control the diseases at an early stage. These are based on extensive research from oldest and authentic Ayurveda texts like Charak Samhita.

Lyphosterol is formulated in soft gel capsules which gives the better bioavailability than the tablets.

The company had earlier introduced Corona virus related preventive kit.