Legal tech platform Legalwiz.in inks MoU with GUSEC, AIC-GUSEC

Legal tech platform Legalwiz.in on Monday announced that it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GUSEC (Gujarat University Startup & Entrepreneurship Council) and AIC–GUSEC Foundation.

The partnership will enable incubatees of GUSEC & AIC-GUSEC Foundation to avail Legalwiz.in’s business professional services along with all the services on the Legalwiz.in Partner Services Platform.

One-stop source

The partner services platform is a one-stop source aimed at providing various business requirements like eCommerce, CRM, web development, customer care, financial services, payment gateways, etc.

The Gujarat University Startup and Entrepreneurship Council (GUSEC) is a start-up support system, established as a division of the Gujarat University. GUSEC is supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India for setting up a Technology Business Incubator (TBI) and various other departments of central and State governments.

AIC-GUSEC Foundation is the Atal Incubation Centre of Gujarat University, focused on supporting and nurturing start-ups creating societal impact in a variety of fields including agriculture, healthcare, energy, mobility, etc. supported by the Atal Innovation Mission under the NITI Aayog, Government of India.

Started in April 2016 to cater to start-ups & SMEs, Legalwiz.in enables legal, financial, corporate and taxation compliances. It recently launched the Partner Platform initiative to bring together different companies on a single platform.

Shrijay Sheth, Founder, Legalwiz.in, said, “We are proud to partner with AIC-GUSEC & GUSEC to further accelerate entrepreneurship and start-ups. I strongly believe that academia-industry collaborations will usher in the next phase of growth and drive entrepreneurship, creating market-facing, customer-ready products and services.”

“Thus we have instituted partnership programmes with Atal Incubation Centers (AICs) and entrepreneurship cells of universities, wherein nascent ventures can access best-in-class services in the ecosystem and focus on scaling their business. Partnering with industry leaders, we are striving to drive a culture of learning, collaboration and synergistic growth in the ecosystem, making it more resilient. We invite AICs & e-cells to partner with us and usher in the next wave of entrepreneurship by helping to further create a collaborative ecosystem,” added Sheth.

Rahul Bhagchandni (Group CEO, GUSEC), said, “We are happy to sign the MoU with LegalWiz.in. Legal and regulatory support is a critical aspect for start-ups who have recently started their entrepreneurial journey.”

Emphasizing upon the need for a collaborative ecosystem, Dheeraj Bhojwani, (CEO, AIC- GUSEC Foundation) said, “The ecosystem is the cradle out of which newer ideas, newer waves of entrepreneurship and opportunities emerge – hence it is vital to partner with leaders and enablers to shape the kind of supportive, collaborative environment that young ventures require. We are proud to partner with Legalwiz.in and will focus on giving further impetus to entrepreneurship in Gujarat, with a positive, sustainable impact on society.”