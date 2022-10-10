Legal tech platform Oddr has raised $2 million in a seed round led by Saama Capital and Twin Ventures.

The round also saw participation from angels in the US, Singapore and Germany. The company, which is based in Silicon Valley and India, said it is gearing up to launch services in North America, the UK and Australia with a R&D centre to be set up in India.

The funds raised will be used to build the flagship product—an AI-powered invoice-to-cash platform—for professional services like law firms, accounting firms, consulting firms, and financial services firms.

Oddr aims to automate the billing process, which is primarily manual today, leading to invoice delays, higher write-offs, payment delays and high overhead costs for collections for professional services firms.

Related Stories Unicorn founders speak on battling stress, mental health issues Experts say people should focus on basics like exercising and getting a good night’s sleep READ NOW

Milan Bobde, Co-founder CEO, Oddr, said, “We are aiming to solve a big problem for the professional services sector globally. Invoice to cash process in professional services firms today is manual, fragmented, and cumbersome. This space is ripe for disruption through innovation.” Oddr’s aim is to touch an ARR of $1 million in the next 18–24 months as we enter international markets, he added.

The start-up has entered into a strategic partnership with key industry product companies in the professional services vertical.

Oddr has multiple clients committed to building and running the MVP with an aim to achieve PMF in the next two quarters, it said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit