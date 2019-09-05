Legrand’s 6th experiential centre in Coimbatore

Legrand India, a global leader in electrical and digital building infrastructure products has launched its sixth experiential centre – Innoval – in Coimbatore.

With this, Innoval is now present in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Dehradun and Bengaluru.

Innoval, according to a company release would house all Legrand products. The centre has been designed to provide visitors hands-on experience to enable them make informed choice — such as interactive product displays, educational infographics and automated experience among others. The company’s products are widely used in residential, commercial, industrial and hospitality industry.