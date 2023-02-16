Leisure travel is on the rise as intercity travel increases on weekends, according to Uber’s annual travel index. According to the report, most intercity trips were booked on Saturday, followed by Sunday, indicating a clear resurgence of wanderlust chasers. The index also highlighted key travel trends, including top tourist destinations, popular off-beat routes, and the most sought-after days of the week for heading out.

People from Mumbai flocked to retreats and wellness centres in Pune, Lonavala and Alibaug, while those in Bengaluru chose to explore Bannerghatta Biological Park and Nandi Hills.

Similarly, the top 5 months in 2022 with the highest number of intercity trips booked during weekends were April, May, June, October and December.

While the most popular reason was leisure travel and family visits, other top uses of the service included business travel, meetings, visits to places of worship, and return trips to schools and colleges.

Uber today released its annual travel index, ‘Riding with Intercity’, encapsulating travel trends on long-distance trips. Currently, it offers intercity service to over 2,000 routes across the country.