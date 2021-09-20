Lenders may consider fresh bids for Videocon

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
In a new twist to the resolution of the bankrupt Videocon Group, its Committee of Creditors (CoC) may consider dissenting lenders’ plea for fresh bids for the group.
Twin Star Technologies, a Vedanta Group company, had emerged as the successful resolution applicant (SRA) for the Videocon Group, comprising 13 companies, at a payout of only about 4.89 per cent for assenting financial creditors and 4.56 per cent for dissenting financial creditors.
Bank of Maharashtra and IFCI had contested the low payout (or huge hair cut) in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.
Videocon Group has varied business interests and a presence in segments such as oil and gas assets, consumer electronics and home appliances.
Out of the lenders’ total claim amount of ₹71,434 crore, claims admitted in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) were for ₹64,839 crore.
The SRA’s resolution plan has been approved for only ₹ 2,962 crore, which is just 4.15 per cent of the total outstanding claim amount and the total hair cut to all the creditors is 95.85 per cent.
The resolution plan had come in for lot of criticism due to the steep hair cut taken by banks and loss of depositors’ money.
The NCLAT, in an earlier order, referred to the Adjudicating Authority’s observations that: “It is argued that it is matter of concern that the corporate debtors in the consolidated proceedings had cash of ₹200 crore and the SRA would bring in just ₹262 crore and from that also first payment of ₹200 crore will be brought in 25 months.
“Beyond ₹262 crore, the rest was being brought in only by way of NCDs to be paid in six years.”
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...