Lendingkart partners with Amazon India to offer working capital loans to sellers

Bengaluru, February 8 Fintech start-up Lendingkart has entered into a strategic partnership with an e-commerce major Amazon India.

Under this partnership, Lendingkart will provide collateral-free loans to eligible sellers registered on Amazon.in based on lender qualifiers. This partnership extends the benefit of accessing quick, easy, and low interest loans for sellers based on their performance.

Speaking to BusinessLine, Manish Bhatia, President, Lendingkart said, “We recognise the potential of the segment of MSMEs that is focussed on online business. There has been a tremendous increase in the business done by this segment. Therefore, a partnership with Amazon opens doors to a high-growth segment for Lendingkart. We are hopeful to create more digital entrepreneurs with this partnership.”

Till now, LendingKart has disbursed business loans to over 1,50,000 MSMEs in 4000+ cities and towns across all States and union territories. With this partnership, the lending company will have access to 800K MSME sellers and over 5 million MSME merchants on Amazon ecosystem.

“Both Amazon and Lendingkart’s goal to help MSMEs is similar, it was a natural and obvious fit for us to partner to provide fast and easy access to capital to all sellers and merchants on Amazon India’s platform. We believe that lendingkart xlr8 and 2gthr platform will seamlessly merge Amazon’s seller ops and make it easier for the sellers and merchants to access working capital not only with Lendingkart but with other banks and NBFC’s as well,” Bhatia added.

Commenting on the association, Vikas Bansal - Director, Amazon Pay India, said, “The mission of Amazon.in’s seller lending programme is to enable seamless access to credit for our sellers with transparent policies and low costs. This program enables marketplace sellers across India to avail affordable credit seamlessly to meet their working capital requirements. Our partnership with Lendingkart aims to serve capital needs with digital journey and at affordable rates to our sellers across India”.

Lendingkart claims to enable this with minimal documentation and flexible repayment options. Sellers will only have to fill minimal details including their contact information to complete the loan application and the sanction is said to get completed within a few minutes.