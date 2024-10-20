Lenexis Foodworks, the parent company of Chinese Wok and Big Bowl Company, is positioning itself for rapid expansion by entering 20 new cities and opening 100 additional stores by the end of FY25.

With this, the brand expects to generate a topline of ₹650 crore by March 2025, and a sales run rate of ₹1000 crore by FY26, indicating strong anticipated growth.

Currently, with its presence in nearly 200 outlets in over 20 cities, the quick-service restaurant (QSR) is poised to become a dominant player in the 25,000 crore in the QSR Chinese cuisine market, noted Aayush Madhusudan Agrawal, Founder, Lenexis Foodworks.

“There has been significant expansion and sales growth post-COVID. In the last six months, Chinese Wok has achieved revenue growth of 100 percent at the system level, along with a 70 percent increase in same-store sales,” he said.

As part of its expansion, Lenexis Foodworks will open 100 new stores across multiple cities while enhancing its presence in existing locations, including malls, high streets, and cloud kitchens. Currently, the brand operates in 60 malls, 60 cloud kitchens, and 80 high streets.

Agrawal also explained the roadmap of expansion to businessline and underlined the growing market in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, stating, “Our expansion in the foreseeable future is going to come from tier-2 and tier-3 markets. Going forward, 80-90 percent of Chinese Wok’s growth will come from these cities.”

Furthermore, with its current team size of 3,000 people, it is on a hiring spree to support its expansion plans and aims to hire 2,000 within the next six months.

Founded in 2015, Lenexis Foodworks specialises in Indianised Chinese cuisine and has established a presence in several cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Coimbatore, Delhi, NCR, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Kanpur.

Recently, the brand expanded eastward with its first store opening in Kolkata and plans to launch additional stores in Patna, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Ranchi, Raipur, and Vizag.

