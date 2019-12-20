Lenskart raises $275 million from SoftBank Vision Fund

Omnichannel eye-wear retailer Lenskart has raised $275 million plus from SoftBank Vision Fund. The investment will be utilised to augment Lenskart’s tech capabilities and strengthen its supply chain infrastructure. Lenskart is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of eyewear products at affordable prices.

“Lenskart’s vision is to revolutionise the eye-wear industry. Technology and AI are the biggest enablers in what we do and want to achieve,” said Peyush Bansal, Founder & CEO of Lenskart.

He added that a large part of this investment would go towards building next-generation technology and supply chain to deliver the next billion glasses with the highest quality at the best price.

Lenskart uses technology and AI in every aspect of its operations — including interacting with consumers either on apps or in stores, for the product, retail footprint, pricing, supply chain, manufacturing and logistics to deliver seamless customer experience in consumer retail.

Founded in 2010, Lenskart is present through 500 plus stores across 100 plus cities in India.