Lenskart to strengthen tech team with more hires

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Omni-channel eye-wear brand Lenskart has inaugurated its new technology centre in Hyderabad wherein it plans to hire more than 100 engineers. This centre will be in addition to its existing centres in Delhi and Bengaluru and has been set up following the acquisition of a Hyderabad-based start-up, DailyJoy.
Ramneek Khurana, Co-founder, Lenskart, said, “The Hyderabad centre will be at the forefront of engineering, new initiatives and innovation. We plan to double our current 150-member technology team with new recruitments in engineering, product and data science functions, in the next six months. We want to make Hyderabad a base for quality and consistent engineering to support the high-growth phase of the company.”
Retailers must focus on localisation, 'phygital' to beat COVID blues: Kumar Rajagopalan
Khurana told BusinessLine “The Centre will accelerate Lenskart’s continuing innovation on omni-channel technology, giving shopping across channels a much seamless experience. To accelerate its growth and innovation, Lenskart is looking to hire 100+ people, across engineering, product and design in the coming six months.”
“We have more than 700 stores in the country and 10 in Singapore and continue to ramp up across both countries. We are in the process of expanding to Middle East,” he said.
During the Covid pandemic phase, where physical stores were closed due to lockdown, Lenskart made big strides and continues to expand its physical and online presence while also expanding the range of services. Now Lenskart has a growing retail and e-commerce presence, going deep into the existing market in India and Singapore, while opening up new locations in the Middle East and the US.
Demand for blue cut lenses surges
The acquisition of DailyJoy, which is into tech product design, will help expedite development of new artificial intelligence and augmented reality solutions.
Satish Sharma, ex-CEO, DailyJoy, said, “As we join hands, it will be our endeavour to synchronise our synergies with Lenskart and add value to their remarkable journey going forward, in the ever-evolving eye-wear industry.”
DailyJoy was created to bring everyday joy to the countless families of Tier 2 cities with the convenience of home delivery of fresh milk, fruits, vegetables, and essentials, according to the company.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...