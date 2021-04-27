Lenskart to strengthen tech team with more hires

Omni-channel eye-wear brand Lenskart has inaugurated its new technology centre in Hyderabad wherein it plans to hire more than 100 engineers. This centre will be in addition to its existing centres in Delhi and Bengaluru and has been set up following the acquisition of a Hyderabad-based start-up, DailyJoy.

Ramneek Khurana, Co-founder, Lenskart, said, “The Hyderabad centre will be at the forefront of engineering, new initiatives and innovation. We plan to double our current 150-member technology team with new recruitments in engineering, product and data science functions, in the next six months. We want to make Hyderabad a base for quality and consistent engineering to support the high-growth phase of the company.”

Retailers must focus on localisation, 'phygital' to beat COVID blues: Kumar Rajagopalan

Expansion plans

Khurana told BusinessLine “The Centre will accelerate Lenskart’s continuing innovation on omni-channel technology, giving shopping across channels a much seamless experience. To accelerate its growth and innovation, Lenskart is looking to hire 100+ people, across engineering, product and design in the coming six months.”

“We have more than 700 stores in the country and 10 in Singapore and continue to ramp up across both countries. We are in the process of expanding to Middle East,” he said.

During the Covid pandemic phase, where physical stores were closed due to lockdown, Lenskart made big strides and continues to expand its physical and online presence while also expanding the range of services. Now Lenskart has a growing retail and e-commerce presence, going deep into the existing market in India and Singapore, while opening up new locations in the Middle East and the US.

Demand for blue cut lenses surges

Augmented reality solutions

The acquisition of DailyJoy, which is into tech product design, will help expedite development of new artificial intelligence and augmented reality solutions.

Satish Sharma, ex-CEO, DailyJoy, said, “As we join hands, it will be our endeavour to synchronise our synergies with Lenskart and add value to their remarkable journey going forward, in the ever-evolving eye-wear industry.”

DailyJoy was created to bring everyday joy to the countless families of Tier 2 cities with the convenience of home delivery of fresh milk, fruits, vegetables, and essentials, according to the company.