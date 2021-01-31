Leprosy Foundation moves plea against DHFL in Delhi HC

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation that has its money stuck in the fixed deposit schemes of DHFL have filed a case in the Delhi High Court. The foundation has more than ₹10 crore, which is now stuck with DHFL and as per the proposed resolution plan, it would get back only 25 percent of its investments.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the board of the mortgage lender in 2019, following concerns over governance, and initiated resolution under the bankruptcy laws. DHFL now owes around ₹85,000 crore in debt. In that it has about 77,000 retail fixed deposit holders, apart from 3,500 institutional fixed depositors.
According to the resolution plan, FD holders of up to ₹2 lakh will get their entire money back. But of those above ₹2 lakh, only 25 per cent of the money due will be paid.
The Leprosy Foundation, which serves leprosy patients to support their livelihood, has lost money in the DHFL debt fiasco. It has now made the Reserve Bank of India, National Housing Bank its representatives and Indian government as parties to the affidavit, which is listed in the court for hearing on February 1, Monday.
The trustees of the foundation include S. Mahalingam, former Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director, Tata Consultancy Services. Derek Lobo, Consultant, Department of Public Health at NITTE University, Mangalore. Tatsuya Tanami, Special Adviser, The Nippon Foundation and Managing Director, Center for Human Rights Education and Training.
Takahiro Nanri, Executive Director of Sasakawa Memorial Health Foundation, Japan. Rathi Vinay Jha, Former member of Indian Administrative Service, Chairperson, Plan India. Syeda Imam Bilgrami, a consultant in areas of education, social welfare, communal harmony and Tarun Das, Former Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
When I was small — meaning, in the single digits — my two older sisters and I had tremendous fun building card ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...