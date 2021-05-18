LetsVenture announces partnership with 100X.VC

LetsVenture, an early stage start-up Investment platform, announced a partnership with 100X.VC on Tuesday, to enhance investor reach for 100X.VC’s portfolio companies.

100X.VC recently announced its latest cohort of investments of 11 start-ups through Class 4 VC Pitch Day, the fund’s latest investments. These start-ups will showcase their vision on the LetsVenture platform whereby investors onboarded with the platform will get an opportunity to participate in these fast-growing start-ups funded by 100X.VC.

‘Early opportunity’

“For 7,500-plus investors, many of who regularly invest through the LetsVenture platform (angels, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and family offices), this partnership provides an early opportunity to participate in companies funded by 100X.VC and support the founders in their venture-building journey, with time and capital. LetVenture will invest through its SEBI registered angel fund. We see this partnership growing as 100X.VC continues to build their cohorts” said Shanti Mohan, founder, LetsVenture in a statement.

The partnership will support in creating a pipeline of investment opportunities for LetsVenture members, giving curated and credible deal portfolio companies from 100X.VC.

“We are excited to announce this partnership. Working with India’s leading angel platform like LetsVenture helps our founders enhance their reach to the investor community and get an opportunity to work with some of the greatest minds in the entrepreneurial and the start-up ecosystem” said, NinadKarpe, Partner, 100X.VC.