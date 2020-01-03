Leverage Ed-tech Private Limited raises $1.5 million from investors

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool: a multi-functional air purifier
Leverage Ed-tech Private Limited has raised $1.5 million from its existing investors. DSG Consumer Partners & Blume Ventures have co-led the latest funding round. Saama Capital founder Ash Lilani and PayU CEO Amrish Rau also participated in this round.
Leverage Ed-tech is a university admissions and career guidance platform for the millennials.
Founded by Akshay Chaturvedi in January 2017, Leverage Ed-tech operates education platforms LeverageEdu.com and Univalley.com. This financing round takes the company’s total capital raised $3 million. At present while it has operations in Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai, the company will also expand presence to more tier 2 and 3 cities in the next few quarters.
In September 2019, the company has also launched a new business vertical Univalley.com, which provides advisory, tech and recruitment solutions to partner universities across the globe.
About a million students visit the LeverageEdu.com platform every month to learn more about higher education options and careers they are interested in. The platform also has an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that helps students predict what options are best suited based on their profile. Deepak Shahdadpuri, Managing Director of DSG Consumer Partners, said, “DSGCP first invested in LeverageEdu and partnered with Akshay a year ago. In that short period Akshay and his team have demonstrated very strong execution capabilities and have positioned LeverageEdu as a leading emergent higher education and career advisory brand.
