Lexus, the premium vehicle arm of Toyota Kirloskar Motors, launched the all new RZ e450 at the 44 th Bangkok International Motor Show on Tuesday.

The vehicle has been engineered to embody the true essence of an electric car while retaining the unique aesthetic that is synonymous with the Lexus brand.

“It is equipped with cutting-edge technology and advanced features, as well as world-class safe technology,” said Supakorn Ratanawaraha, Executive Vice President of Lexus Group, Toyota Motor Thailand Company Ltd.

Specifications

The car has a synchronous alternating current motor and a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 201 amps/hour. The fast charging time of the battery (till 80 per cent) is 30 minutes and the car can attain a top speed of 160 km/h. The vehicles can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds.

The model is available in six colours — sonic quartz, sonic iridium, sonic copper, sonic chrome, graphite black glass fake and aether mettalic (new colour).

There are two interior colours — hazel and grayscale — for both luxury and premium grades. The cost of the vehicle comes to about 3,870,000 Thai baht (approximately ₹93,20,530) for the luxury grade and 4,190,000 Thai baht (about ₹1,00,91,230) for the premium grade.

Carbon neutrality

“At Lexus, we have always focussed on the development of alternative energy vehicles since the introduction of a luxury SUV... Lexus offers a variety of powertrain alternatives, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and all electric vehicles. More importantly, we plan on introducing all types of electric vehicles by 2030 and to sell 100 per cent EVs globally by 2035, with the goal of becoming a carbon-neutral company by 2050. Currently, Lexus electrified vehicles have sold over 2 million units worldwide, contributing to a reduction of over 19 million tonnes of CO 2 emissions,” said Ratanawaraha.

