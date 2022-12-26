2022 proved to be an eventful year for the 5-year-old Lexus India, the Indian arm of Japanese automaker Toyota’s luxury-car brand.

A strong revival of the luxury car market in India helped Lexus achieve strong growth in the calendar year, supported by a ramp-up in network and a slew of initiatives to position itself as a differentiated luxury car brand in India.

Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India spoke to businessline about the luxury car market, Lexus’ growth, and new product launch plans. Excerpts:

Q How did 2022 play out for the luxury car market in India?

It was good to see the industry coming out of the phase of volumes shrinking to less than half and other challenges. 2022 saw the luxury car market coming back to 2018 levels, that is volumes will be in the region of about 40,000 units, which is a decent number, with a share of 1.5 per cent in the overall passenger vehicle market.

However, this is actually not a true reflection of the wealth available in the country. In Japan, the luxury car market accounts for 5-7 per cent of the overall car pie, while China’s luxury car market size (15-17 per cent of the overall pie) is equal to the size of India’s overall call market.

But the amusing part is that the number of models in the Indian luxury car market might be the same as in China. The share of luxury cars is 10-12 per cent in Europe, and is significantly higher in the US.

While we are bullish about the outlook given macro-economic indicators, volumes could be much higher given the size of the Indian economy and growing wealth.

Q How was the year for Lexus India?

Lexus India’s business grew threefold in 2022, though I am unable to share the numbers. We also expanded the network significantly – from 4 outlets (in 4 cities) at the start of 2022 to 15 outlets (in 13 cities).

While we wanted to give more choice through expanded presence, we also provided the online mode for customers to place order.

Also, the Indian arm is fortunate to assemble ES300h at the Bengaluru factory. This new line for Lexus is a matter of pride for us as this is the first assembly line in Asia outside of Japan that could produce luxury vehicles at Japanese standards.

It took a lot of effort to produce Lexus in India. The average age of Lexus workmen in Japan is 47-48 years, while in the Indian assembly line it is 25-26 years. It was a wonderful journey of getting the right talent with skill, mindset and craftmanship here to make Lexus.

Presently, the waiting period for ES300h is 4-5 months but we are trying to reduce it by asking for more allocation from our headquarters. With improving business prospects, there is a long-term approach for Lexus business in India and as a result of the same, there have been several customer engagement initiatives under Lexus Life launched during this year.

Next year, we plan collaborations with products like luxury watches, jewellery, and hotels and extend either privileges (at no cost) or experiences (at minimal cost). We would like Lexus to be seen as a luxury lifestyle partner, not a mobility company.

Q What is your sale mix? Do you also see a higher demand for SUVs?

We offer six models now. For us, SUVs are witnessing faster growth and we hope it remains so. These SUVs are preferred not for offroading per se, but as an expression of customers preference for many other factors. Two things have changed clearly for Lexus in the past two years.

While there is definitely a shift towards SUVs, customers are getting younger for the Lexus brand in India. Young businessmen with a few years of experience are walking into outlets to buy Lexus vehicles. More than 80 per cent of our customers are businessmen.

These are typically people who have likings for Japanese hospitality and craftsmanship.

Q What are you showcasing in the upcoming AutoExpo?

We want to convey to Indian customers that we are here to stay and that we will serve them better. So, we undertook dealership expansion to stay closer to the customers. Next we want to showcase current and future technologies.

We will unveil our 5th generation hybrid SUV RX, with connected car technology for the first time. We will also display our electric products, so people will get to see a whole new side of Lexus from the global stable – some for the next launches and some for the future.

Q What are your plans for introducing electric cars in India?

We have imported a few sample UX battery electric Lexus vehicles with an intention of introducing EVs here. But there are two deterrents – heat and dust. We have both extremes in India. Thus, EVs have to undertake adaptation and trials in India.

We are studying and collecting consumer feedback. We are also checking the vehicle’s performance under Indian climatic conditions. We will decide on the right products for India based on the final results.

Of course, there are challenges – operational issues, availability of charging infra, etc. Consumers will not be willing to adapt their lifestyle based on the products they buy, the products have to adapt to their lifestyles. Lexus has taken a pledge that globally its portfolio will become fully electric by 2035.

Q What will be your focus areas in 2023?

Firstly, we will focus on consolidating what we have after achieving 3x growth in 2022. We don’t want to run after numbers. It is always been the company’s philosophy to take care of customers so that they become our future ambassadors.