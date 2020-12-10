Lexus unveils guest experience centre in Hyderabad

Lexus India has announced the launch of its new Guest Experience Centre (GEC) in Hyderabad, making this the fourth Lexus landmark in India.

Post successful launches in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Lexus is all set to further strengthen its footprint in the southern market.

Located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad and spanning over 7,000 Sq.ft., the Guest Experience Centre is a space where design and technology coalesces with sustainability and luxury.

PB Venugopal, President, Lexus India, in a statement said: “We are constantly trying to bring the Lexus experience closer to our guests across the nation and are committed to building lifetime relationships. The overwhelming response we received from Hyderabad to our self-charging hybrid electric portfolio is what prompted us to bring the Lexus Guest Experience Centre here. To mark this special occasion, the Lexus flagship luxury coupe LC500h is also on display at the GEC. “

Lexus offers a portfolio consisting of LC 500h the luxury coup, LS 500h the flagship sedan, LX 570 the flagship SUV, RX 450hL the SUV that offers a self-charging hybrid powertrain, NX 300h a game-changing urban-focused SUV and ES 300h luxury sedan.

Lexus continues its commitment to the Indian market following the launch of the‘Made in India ES 300h’ and LC 500h and go ahead with strategic network expansion to new Guest Experience Centers in Kochi, Chandigarh and Chennai.