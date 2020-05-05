LG, Samsung launch pre-booking offers amid lockdown

Leading consumer durable players LG Electronics India and Samsung India have started taking pre-bookings for their products and doling out special offers, in a bid to woo consumers during the lockdown period.

The move is expected to help offline retailers offload inventories through company websites amid the pandemic-led market disruptions. While the Ministry of Home Affairs has given some relaxations on opening standalone shops in urban regions, malls and shopping complexes still remain closed.

LG Electronics is offering special offers across all categories of home appliances and electronics and mobiles, on pre-booking till May 15 and purchase period till May 30, said in a statement. Special offers include flexi-EMI options, cashbacks and extended warranties. Deliveries will be made by the company's offline retailers in line with government directives post-lockdown.

Meanwhile, Samsung India has opened pre-booking till May 8 with cashbacks and no-cost EMIs. ‘Express delivery’ of pre-booked products will be done by the nearest Samsung authorised retailers, following all standard operating procedures, as soon as the restrictions are lifted in different parts of the country, it said.

In a statement, Raju Pullan, Senior Vice-President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, said: “Through our pre-book offer on Samsung Shop, we want to ensure our consumers get the fastest delivery possible as per government regulation on relaxation of lockdown from a Samsung authorised retailer nearest to them, without having to step out of their homes till normalcy returns.”

“The integration of our offline retail partners with our strong and secure online platform will also help our partners who have stood with Samsung and our consumers through difficult times over the years, and help them bounce back as demand picks up,” he added.