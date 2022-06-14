Liberty Steel reaches standstill agreement with Greensill Bank

Liberty Steel Group, led by India-born British businessman Sanjeev Gupta, has entered into a Standstill Agreement with Greensill Bank, its largest creditor, on debt facilities relating to its European steel businesses.

Under the agreement, all enforcement actions between the parties over debt facilities provided by Greensill Bank to Liberty in 2019, have been paused.

The agreement will enable Liberty to develop a longer-term sustainable financing structure. The agreement, valid until October 31, may be extended till the year-end. Detailed due diligence and information exchange continues between the two parties.

A Liberty Steel Group spokesperson said the standstill agreement demonstrates that the Group is close to finalising a consensual debt restructuring that will be in the best interest of all stakeholders.

The company is working towards a settlement with major creditors in a timeframe that would obviate the need for a legal battle, he said.

The core businesses continue to perform well and are operationally strong, despite some economic headwinds, he added.

Gupta's holding company, GFG Alliance, defaulted on its obligations after Greensill stopped lending to the Group last March. Greensill’s exposure to the metals group is about $5 billion.